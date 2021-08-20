Telangana launches heath profile and Dalit Bandhu schemes for the people's benefit

Advertisement

Hyderabad: The Telangana government may soon implement Health Profile scheme on a pilot basis in the Siricilla and Mulugu districts.

The scheme is aimed at collecting details pertaining to residents’ health from their homes. The health officials will collect details of BP, sugar, urine and other blood test details at the field level. In case additional details were required, such persons would then be taken to the local Primary Health Care Centres or Telangana Diagnostic Centres for further tests.

The health data would facilitate effective implementation of welfare programmes taken up by different departments. This information would also be very crucial at times of accidents and emergency cases.

This scheme can be seen as a continuation of several methods that were initiated with the aid of Samgra Kutumba Survey(SKS) conducted five years ago by the government, which was the basis based for initiation of the successful Rythu Bandhu scheme.

The officials have given a power point presentation on the proposed pilot project. After taking into consideration the suggestions given by the Ministers, they said a comprehensive report on the guidelines for execution of the project would be prepared and the same would be submitted in a week.

The government has also launched the Dalit Bandhu scheme which plans to give coverage to the beneficiaries’ families with their contribution of ₹10,000 each and the government giving a matching grant to the corpus of the protection fund. The Minister said all the 22 lakh Dalit families in the State would be covered under the scheme in the next five years.

The estimated expenditure on the scheme over the next five years would be an estimated Rs 1.7 lakh crore, and every Dalit family would be covered under the scheme. An identity card, with a special chip, would be given to the beneficiaries under the scheme and this would help the government in monitoring the results from time to time.

Telangana aims to provide monetary and health benefits to those eligible under the schemes.

