Telangana Hostel Warden Turns Monster; Mercilessly Beats Up Class 8 Student For His Remark On Food Served

Sangareddy: In a shocking incident potential of bringing goosebumps to us that was reported in Telangana's Sangareddy district, an 8 year old innocent boy was mercilessly beaten up by the warden of a hostel he was living in. The boy's only mistake was that he expressed his displeasure with the curry that was offered at a mid-day meal. A student was beaten indiscriminately for saying that the curry was not good. Reports said that Mukund from Thanda of Kangti mandal is studying in class 8 in St. Joseph's school in Sangareddy district. He stays in the ST hostel.

After tasting the food that was served on Sunday April 14th, Mukund approached the warden and expressed his displeasure over the quality of food that was served. This made warden Ramakrishna lose his cool after which he assaulted the child with stick inflicting injuries on his body. The other students who were reportedly having the same opinion about the food couldn't tolerate the ill-treatment bestowed upon the child and all of them approached the nearby police station and lodged a complaint against the warden. Police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Atrocities on children

This comes just two weeks after a Times of India report highlighted that an 8-yr-old Dalit student was beaten up for touching the bucket while trying to drink water from a handpump at an upper caste school in Alwar district of Rajasthan. Chirag, a student of class 4 was thirsty and went to the handpump inside the school premises. Soon after accused Ratiram Thakur noticed him he mercilessly assaulted Chirag who went home crying and recalled his ordeal. His parents rushed to the police station and filed a complaint.

Children fall prey to several anti-social elements arising out of several issue from religion to just sick mindset. They fall prey to a range of crimes from harassment, cast discrimination, assault kidnap for Ransome, even rape across all the states of India. Such incidents potentially raise serious questions over the law and order situation which clearly looks under threat when such instances come to light. With great confidence and trust, parents send their children to schools and hostels. Atleast such places must be the safest place for the children to go where they spend most of their time of the day.