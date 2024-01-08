 Telangana Horror: Woman Dies After Son Slaps Her, Strangulates With Saree For Not Giving Money In Shadnagar; Disturbing Video Surfaces
Telangana Horror: Woman Dies After Son Slaps Her, Strangulates With Saree For Not Giving Money In Shadnagar; Disturbing Video Surfaces

According to reports, the youth attacked his mother after she refused to provide him with money.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 04:44 PM IST
article-image

A distressing video has surfaced from Shadnagar in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district, revealing a youth assaulting and later strangling his mother with her saree. Despite onlookers recording the shocking incident, no one stepped forward to aid the struggling woman as the youth persisted in strangling her. Eventually, bystanders intervened to stop the assault, but by the time he released his grip, the woman had collapsed unconscious. The alarming video has profoundly disturbed social media users, sparking demands for stringent punishment for the individual responsible for this heinous act.

According to X account Telugu Scribe, the youth attacked his mother after she refused to provide him with money.

Video:

(The visuals show violence, act of murder. Viewer's discretion is advised.)

article-image

What exactly happened?

In Ranga Reddy district, a tragic incident occurred when youth assaulted and beat his mother to death after she refused to provide money. This heartbreaking incident took place in Shadnagar. According to local reports, the accused brutally attacked his mother, Sugunamma, during the night without any apparent provocation. Sadly, she succumbed to her injuries. The perpetrator, attempting to mislead authorities, claimed that his mother passed away due to health issues. The police, upon receiving the information, registered a case and are investigating the matter at the scene of the incident.

article-image

