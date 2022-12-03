Telangana: Cyberabad police arrests Hindi prof for sexually assaulting foreign student

Representative Image |

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police arrested a professor of the University of Hyderabad for allegedly molesting a foreign student from Thailand. Students began protesting outside the university campus after the incident.



According to Police, the incident occurred on Friday when the girl student was called to the professor's residence on the pretext of giving her a book where the accused allegedly tried to molest her. After the complaint was lodged, Cyberabad Police took the professor into custody.

K Shilpavalli, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhapur said, "The incident took place yesterday. The victim is a student at HCU. She was taken to the professor's home on the pretext of giving her a book and then there he tried to molest her.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

She was found crying by her friends and she revealed some facts. We have taken the complaint and the accused in custody. We will take remand of him. The student is a foreigner from Thailand."

Further investigation is underway.