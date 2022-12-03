e-Paper Get App
Telangana: Foreign student accuses 69-year-old professor of sexual assault at Hyderabad varsity

Saturday, December 03, 2022
Thai student accuses 69-year-old Hindi professor of sexual assault at Hyderabad University |
Hyderabad: A foreign student at the University of Hyderabad has alleged that a professor was trying to sexually assault her. The victim, who is from Thailand, lodged a complaint with the Gachibowli Police Station under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

The 23-year-old victim alleged that the professor called her to his office and tried to sexually assault her. She managed to escape and lodged a complaint with the police.

Police, on Saturday, registered a case against the 69-year-old professor of the Hindi department and took up an investigation. The student's statement was recorded the professor is being questioned.

