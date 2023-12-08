 Telangana: Gosha Mahal MLA T Raja Singh Says He Will Not Take Oath If AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi Is Appointed Pro-Tem Speaker
Telangana: Gosha Mahal MLA T Raja Singh Says He Will Not Take Oath If AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi Is Appointed Pro-Tem Speaker

Raja Singh, a well-known critic of the Owaisi brothers, maintained that he would only take the oath after assuming the role of a full-time speaker.

Updated: Friday, December 08, 2023, 05:26 PM IST
Gosha Mahal MLA T Raja Singh announced that he will refuse to take the oath if All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA-elect Akbaruddin Owaisi was appointed as the pro-tem speaker. Raja Singh, a well-known critic of the Owaisi brothers, maintained that he would only take the oath after assuming the role of a full-time speaker.

Raja Singh's reaction came after reports stated that Akbaruddin Owaisi would be likely appointed as the pro-tem speaker of the Telangana Assembly to conduct proceedings on December 9. The protocol states that the senior-most MLA is made the pro-tem speaker and hence Akbaruddin Owaisi is likely to be appointed as the pro-tem speaker. The AIMIM MLA-elect has been elected to the assembly for the sixth term recently, representing the Chandrayangutta assembly constituency since 1999.

Vocal critic of Owaisi brothers

Raja Singh, who had previously challenged the Owaisi brothers even before the elections, said that the Congress government's tenure would last only a year and the following government would be formed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Gosha Mahal MLA has been vocal about his political stance, often using confrontational language against his opponents.

The BJP's Telangana state branch is set to decide on the floor leader of the party on Friday. Among the contenders are Raja Singh, elected from Gosha Mahal, and Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, elected from Nirmal. The party leaders' decision on the floor leader is eagerly anticipated, shedding light on the internal dynamics within the BJP in Telangana.

