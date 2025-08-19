Telangana Horror: 9 Killed In 2 Days As Hanging Live Wires Trigger Electrocution During Festive Processions | X/@jsuryareddy

Telangana: At least nine people have died in separate incidents of electrocution in Telangana over the last two days, many of them while moving or installing Ganesh idols during festival processions, according to a report by TV9.



The accidents have sparked questions of negligence on the part of authorities.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Series of Fatal Accidents in Hyderabad and Kamareddy



The most recent tragedy occurred in Arepalli, Palvancha mandal of Kamareddy district, when 25-year-old Lakshminarayana was fatally struck by an 11 KV live wire while transporting a Ganesh idol from Perkit, Nizamabad, to Sircilla.



Another young man was injured and admitted to Kamareddy Government Hospital. The incident was especially devastating as it took place on the day of Lakshminarayana’s birthday.



Hyderabad too witnessed multiple deaths. In Amberpet, one person died while erecting a Vinayaka mandapam, and two others lost their lives in Bandlaguda when they came into contact with live wires while shifting an idol. A day earlier, five people were killed and four injured in Ramanthapur, after Lord Krishna’s chariot hit electric lines during Sri Krishna Ashtami celebrations in Gokhale Nagar.



Authorities Begin Inspections



The spate of accidents has forced electricity officials in Hyderabad to launch emergency inspections of power and cable lines across the city. TV9 reported that special drives are underway to identify and remove hanging wires, faulty transformers, and open switches in public areas.



The state government has also directed the electricity department to implement safety checks across Telangana, stressing that incidents like Ramanthapur must not be repeated.