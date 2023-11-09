Telangana Elections 2023: Dramatic Video Shows BRS Minister KTR Falling Down From A Vehicle During Campaigning In Nizamabad

Screengrab

In a shocking and concerning event during the BRS election campaign in Telangana's Armoor constituency, minister KTR, Jeevan Reddy and MP Suresh Reddy Fell off a campaign vehicle. KTR, falling forward, had his stomach pressed against the safety rod. Fortunately, no one was severely injured in the freak accident. The incident occurred as the driver of put a sudden brake, causing the leaders to be thrown forward.

Watch the video below:

#WATCH | Telangana Minister and BRS leader KTR Rao fell down from a vehicle during an election rally in Armoor, Nizamabad district.



More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/FSNREb5bZZ — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2023

The mishap happened as Jeevan Reddy, a BRS candidate from Armoor constituency, was on his way to file his nomination. The driver of the campaign vehicle applied sudden brakes, causing the ministers to fall forward. KTR and other leaders suffered minor injuries, according to reports. Their security staff took immediate action and brought the leaders down from the vehicle.

The injured ministers are currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)