Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Mohammad Azharuddin Booked For Alleged Corruption Ahead Of State Polls

Telangana: Mohammad Azharuddin, the ex-Indian cricket captain, and current Congress nominee in Telangana, is facing legal challenges once more after being accused of corruption and embezzlement of funds this Monday. The allegations against Azharuddin surfaced shortly before the Telangana Assembly elections, in which he is a Congress candidate for the Jubilee Hills constituency in Hyderabad for the 2023 elections.

Four cases of corruption have been filed against him

There are reports that four cases of corruption have been filed against former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin. There are also reports that he has been accused of alleged siphoning of funds from the Hyderabad cricket body. He has been accused of siphoning of funds during his tenure as president of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

Mohammad Azharuddin has approached the Malkajgiri Court for bail

As per reports from India Today, the cases have been registered against the former cricketer and other staff members of the Hyderabad Cricket Association at the Rachakonda Police Station. There also reports that Mohammad Azharuddin has approached the Malkajgiri Court and has sought bail in all four cases registered by the Rachakonda Police against him.

He is scheduled to fight the assembly elections

Mohammad Azharuddin is scheduled to fight the assembly elections which will be held in the state on November 30 from the Jubilee Hills constituency. Congress announced Mohammad Azharuddin as its candidate in the elections. The Congress candidate has not yet filed nomination for the assembly polls. The cases against the cricketer might effect his election campaign in Telangana as the opposition leaders will get a chance to raise the issue of corruption against Mohammad Azharuddin.

Mohammad Azharuddin had a controversial cricket career

Earlier, Mohammad Azharuddin's cricket came to an end after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) banned him for life due to his alleged involvement in a match-fixing scandal. However, in 2012 the life ban against Mohammad Azharuddin was lifted by the Andhra Pradesh High Court and he was elected as the President of Hyderabad Cricket Association.

