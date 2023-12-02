 Telangana Elections 2023: Congress Gears Up For Counting Of Votes, Rahul Gandhi Holds Meeting With Senior Leaders
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTelangana Elections 2023: Congress Gears Up For Counting Of Votes, Rahul Gandhi Holds Meeting With Senior Leaders

Telangana Elections 2023: Congress Gears Up For Counting Of Votes, Rahul Gandhi Holds Meeting With Senior Leaders

The elections for the 119-member assembly were held on November 30 and the counting will take place on December 3.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 02, 2023, 09:43 PM IST
article-image
ANI

The Congress in Telangana has asked its candidates who contested in the assembly elections and the agents to stay at the counting centres throughout the day to oversee the process on Sunday.

The elections for the 119-member assembly were held on November 30 and the counting will take place on December 3.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a virtual meeting with senior party leaders on Saturday and asked them to be vigilant, party sources said here.

The sources also said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is expected to reach Hyderabad on Saturday.

His visit is understood to help the state party leaders and to prevent any poaching of MLAs.

Earlier in the day in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said that some people were trying to get in touch with the winning candidates in Telangana. However, the Congress will manage it locally, he added.

Expressing confidence that Congress would win the Telangana assembly elections with a comfortable majority, party leaders said exit polls also predicted an edge for the grand old party in the state.

Read Also
Telangana Assembly Election Result 2018, Exit Poll 2023, Updated List Of Winners, BRS, Congress,...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana Elections 2023: Congress Gears Up For Counting Of Votes, Rahul Gandhi Holds Meeting With...

Telangana Elections 2023: Congress Gears Up For Counting Of Votes, Rahul Gandhi Holds Meeting With...

Uttarakhand: CM Dhami Invites PM Modi To Inaugurate Global Investment Conference 2023 In Dehradun

Uttarakhand: CM Dhami Invites PM Modi To Inaugurate Global Investment Conference 2023 In Dehradun

UP: 5 Killed After Auto Rickshaw Gets Crushed Under Truck Near Gurudwara In Agra; Tragic Visuals...

UP: 5 Killed After Auto Rickshaw Gets Crushed Under Truck Near Gurudwara In Agra; Tragic Visuals...

Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2018, Exit Poll 2023, Updated List Of Winners; BJP, Congress,...

Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2018, Exit Poll 2023, Updated List Of Winners; BJP, Congress,...

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Result 2018, Exit Poll 2023, Updated List Of Winners; BJP, Congress,...

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Result 2018, Exit Poll 2023, Updated List Of Winners; BJP, Congress,...