Telangana Assembly Election Result 2018, Exit Poll 2023, Updated List Of Winners, BRS, Congress, BJP, Vote Percentage

The Assembly Elections 2023 concluded on November 30 in five states—Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Telangana. While the Election Commission has postponed the counting of votes in Mizoram to December 4 (Monday), results for the other four states will be disclosed tomorrow, December 3. Mizoram witnessed voting for 40 Assembly seats on November 7. Chhattisgarh held voting in two phases on November 7 and November 30. The election for the 230 members of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly occurred on November 17. Rajasthan conducted polling for its 199 seats in a single phase on November 25. Similarly, Telangana's voting for 119 seats took place in a single phase on November 30.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023

Elections were conducted across 119 constituencies on Thursday, drawing a voter turnout of approximately 23 million. By 11 pm, the state reported an overall polling percentage of 70.60%. Jangaon witnessed the highest turnout at 83.34%, followed closely by Narasampet at 83% and Dubbak at 82.75%. In contrast, Hyderabad experienced a notably low voting percentage of around 39.97%.

The electoral scenario involved 2,290 candidates, with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao competing for seats in both Kamareddy and Gajwel. His son and minister K T Rama Rao contested from Siricilla, while Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy aimed for Kamareddy and Kodangal. Eatala Rajender of the BJP contested from Gajwel and Huzurabad, and BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar sought election from Karimnagar.

What do Telangana Exit Polls predict?

In Telangana, all exit polls were unanimous in their predictions of a Congress victory, marking the removal of the BRS from power for the first time since the formation of the state in 2014. According to India TV-CNX, the Congress was expected to secure 63-79 seats, the BRS 31-47, and the BJP two to four. The P-Marq poll indicated 58-71 seats for the Congress and 37-51 for the BRS, while News 24-Today’s Chanakya projected 71 seats for the Congress and 33 for the BRS. TV9 Bharatvarsh Polstrat suggested the Congress would secure 49-59 seats and the BRS 48-58. The ABP-C Voter poll forecasted 49-65 seats for the Congress, 38-54 for the BRS, and five to 13 for the BJP.

