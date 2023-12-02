 Telangana Assembly Election Result 2018, Exit Poll 2023, Updated List Of Winners, BRS, Congress, BJP, Vote Percentage
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTelangana Assembly Election Result 2018, Exit Poll 2023, Updated List Of Winners, BRS, Congress, BJP, Vote Percentage

Telangana Assembly Election Result 2018, Exit Poll 2023, Updated List Of Winners, BRS, Congress, BJP, Vote Percentage

Elections were conducted across 119 constituencies on Thursday, drawing a voter turnout of approximately 23 million. By 11 pm, the state reported an overall polling percentage of 70.60%.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, December 02, 2023, 07:53 PM IST
article-image

The Assembly Elections 2023 concluded on November 30 in five states—Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Telangana. While the Election Commission has postponed the counting of votes in Mizoram to December 4 (Monday), results for the other four states will be disclosed tomorrow, December 3. Mizoram witnessed voting for 40 Assembly seats on November 7. Chhattisgarh held voting in two phases on November 7 and November 30. The election for the 230 members of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly occurred on November 17. Rajasthan conducted polling for its 199 seats in a single phase on November 25. Similarly, Telangana's voting for 119 seats took place in a single phase on November 30.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023

Elections were conducted across 119 constituencies on Thursday, drawing a voter turnout of approximately 23 million. By 11 pm, the state reported an overall polling percentage of 70.60%. Jangaon witnessed the highest turnout at 83.34%, followed closely by Narasampet at 83% and Dubbak at 82.75%. In contrast, Hyderabad experienced a notably low voting percentage of around 39.97%.

The electoral scenario involved 2,290 candidates, with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao competing for seats in both Kamareddy and Gajwel. His son and minister K T Rama Rao contested from Siricilla, while Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy aimed for Kamareddy and Kodangal. Eatala Rajender of the BJP contested from Gajwel and Huzurabad, and BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar sought election from Karimnagar.

What do Telangana Exit Polls predict?

In Telangana, all exit polls were unanimous in their predictions of a Congress victory, marking the removal of the BRS from power for the first time since the formation of the state in 2014. According to India TV-CNX, the Congress was expected to secure 63-79 seats, the BRS 31-47, and the BJP two to four. The P-Marq poll indicated 58-71 seats for the Congress and 37-51 for the BRS, while News 24-Today’s Chanakya projected 71 seats for the Congress and 33 for the BRS. TV9 Bharatvarsh Polstrat suggested the Congress would secure 49-59 seats and the BRS 48-58. The ABP-C Voter poll forecasted 49-65 seats for the Congress, 38-54 for the BRS, and five to 13 for the BJP.

List of all winners in Telangana Assembly Election Result of 2018 with party and constituency

Constituency,Name,Winner Candidate,Party
1,Sirpur,Koneru Konappa,TRS
2,Chennur (SC),Balka Suman,TRS
3,Bellampalli (SC),Durgam Chinnaiah,TRS
4,Mancherial,Diwakar Rao Nadipelli,TRS
5,Asifabad (ST),Atram Sakku,INC
6,Khanapur (ST),Ajmeera Rekha,TRS
7,Adilabad,Jogu Ramanna,TRS
8,Boath (ST),Rathod Bapu Rao,TRS
9,Nirmal,Allola Indrakaran Reddy,TRS
10,Mudhole,Gaddigari Vittal Reddy,TRS
11,Armur,Asannagari Jeevan Reddy,TRS
12,Bodhan,Shakil Aamir Mohammed,TRS
13,Jukkal (SC),Hanmanth Shinde,TRS
14,Banswada,Pocharam Srinivas Reddy,TRS
15,Yellareddy,Jajala Surender,INC
16,Kamareddy,Gampa Govardhan,TRS
17,Nizamabad (Urban),Bigala Ganesh,TRS
18,Nizamabad (Rural),Baji Reddy Goverdhan,TRS
19,Balkonda,Vemula Prashanth Reddy,TRS
20,Koratla,Kalvakuntla Vidya Sagar Rao,TRS
21,Jagtial,M. Sanjay Kumar,TRS
22,Dharmapuri (SC),Koppula Eshwar,TRS
23,Ramagundam,Korukanti Chandar,AIFB
24,Manthani,Sridhar Babu,INC
25,Peddapalle,Dasari Manohar Reddy,TRS
26,Karimnagar,Gangula Kamalakar,TRS
27,Choppadandi (SC),Ravi Shankar Sunke,TRS
28,Vemulawada,Chennamaneni Ramesh,TRS
29,Sircilla,K. T. Rama Rao,TRS
30,Manakondur (SC),Rasamayi Balakishan,TRS
31,Huzurabad,Etela Rajender,TRS
32,Husnabad,Vodithela Sathish Kumar,TRS
33,Siddipet,T. Harish Rao,TRS
34,Medak,Padma Devender Reddy,TRS
35,Narayankhed,Mahareddy Bhupal Reddy,TRS
36,Andole (SC),Kranthi Kiran Chanti,TRS
37,Narsapur,Chilumula Madan Reddy,TRS
38,Zahirabad (SC),Koninty Manik Rao,TRS
39,Sangareddy,Turupu Jayaprakash Reddy,INC
40,Patancheru,Gudem Mahipal Reddy,TRS
41,Dubbak,Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy,TRS
42,Gajwel,K. Chandrashekar Rao,TRS
43,Medchal,Malla Reddy,TRS
44,Malkajgiri,Mynampally Hanumantha Rao,TRS
45,Quthbullapur,K. P. Vivekanand Goud,TRS
46,Kukatpally,Madhavaram Krishna Rao,TRS
47,Uppal,Bethi Subhas Reddy,TRS
48,Ibrahimpatnam,Manchireddy Kishan Reddy,TRS
49,Lal Bahadur Nagar,Devireddy Sudheer Reddy,INC
50,Maheshwaram,Sabitha Indra Reddy,INC
51,Rajendranagar,T. Prakash Goud,TRS
52,Serilingampally,Arekapudi Gandhi,TRS
53,Chevella (SC),Kale Yadaiah,TRS
54,Pargi,K. Mahesh Reddy,TRS
55,Vicarabad (SC),Anand Methuku,TRS
56,Tandur,Pilot Rohith Reddy,INC
57,Musheerabad,Muta Gopal,TRS
58,Malakpet,Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala,AIMIM
59,Amberpet,K. Venkatesham,TRS
60,Khairatabad,Danam Nagender,TRS
61,Jubilee Hills,Maganti Gopinath,TRS
62,Sanathnagar,Talasani Srinivas Yadav,TRS
63,Nampally,Jaffer Hussain,AIMIM
64,Karwan,Kausar Mohiuddin,AIMIM
65,Goshamahal,T. Raja Singh,BJP
66,Charminar,Mumtaz Ahmed Khan,AIMIM
67,Chandrayangutta,Akbaruddin Owaisi,AIMIM
68,Yakutpura,Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri,AIMIM
69,Bahadurpura,Mohammad Moazam Khan,AIMIM
70,Secunderabad,T. Padma Rao Goud,TRS
71,Secunderabad Cantt (SC),G. Sayanna,TRS
72,Kodangal,Patnam Narendra Reddy,TRS
73,Narayanpet,S. Rajender Reddy,TRS
74,Mahbubnagar,V. Srinivas Goud,TRS
75,Jadcherla,Charlakota Laxma Reddy,TRS
76,Devarkadra,Alla Venkateshwar Reddy,TRS
77,Makthal,Chittem Ram Mohan Reddy,TRS
78,Wanaparthy,Singireddy Niranjan Reddy,TRS
79,Gadwal,Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy,TRS
80,Alampur (SC),V. M. Abraham,TRS
81,Nagarkurnool,Marri Janardhan Reddy,TRS
82,Achampet (SC),Guvvala Balaraju,TRS
83,Kalwakurthy,Gurka Jaipal Yadav,TRS
84,Shadnagar,Anjaiah Yelganamoni,TRS
85,Kollapur,Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy,INC
86,Devarakonda (ST),Ravindra Kumar Ramavath,TRS
87,Nagarjuna Sagar,Nomula Narsimhaiah,TRS
88,Miryalaguda,Nallamothu Bhaskar Rao,TRS
89,Huzurnagar,N. Uttam Kumar Reddy,INC
90,Kodad,Bollam Mallaiah Yadav,TRS
91,Suryapet,Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy,TRS
92,Nalgonda,Kancharla Bhupal Reddy,TRS
93,Munugode,Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy,INC
94,Bhongir,Pailla Shekar Reddy,TRS
95,Nakrekal (SC),Chirumarthi Lingaiah,INC
96,Thungathurthi (SC),Gadari Kishore Kumar,TRS
97,Alair,Gongidi Sunitha,TRS
98,Jangaon,Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy,TRS
99,Ghanpur (Station) (SC),Thatikonda Rajaiah,TRS
100,Palakurthi,Errabelli Dayakar Rao,TRS
101,Dornakal,D. S. Redya Naik,TRS
102,Mahabubabad(ST),Banoth Shankar Nayak,TRS
103,Narsampet,Peddi Sudarshan Reddy,TRS
104,Parkal,Challa Dharma Reddy,TRS
105,Warangal West,Dasyam Vinay Bhasker,TRS
106,Warangal East,Narendar Nannapuneni,TRS
107,Waradhanapet (SC),Aroori Ramesh,TRS
108,Bhupalpalle,Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy,INC
109,Mulug (ST),Dansari Anasuya,INC
110,Pinapaka (ST),Kantha Rao Rega,INC
111,Yellandu (ST),Haripriya Banoth,INC
112,Khammam,Puvvada Ajay Kumar,TRS
113,Palair,Kandala Upender Reddy,INC
114,Madhira (SC),Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka,INC
115,Wyra (ST),Lavudya Ramulu,Independent
116,Sathupalli (SC),Sandra Venkata Veeraiah,TDP
117,Kothagudem,Vanama Nageswar Rao,INC
118,Aswaraopeta (ST),Mecha Nageswara Rao,TDP
119,Bhadrachalam (ST),Podem Veeraiah,INC

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2018, Exit Poll 2023, Updated List Of Winners; BJP, Congress,...

Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2018, Exit Poll 2023, Updated List Of Winners; BJP, Congress,...

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Result 2018, Exit Poll 2023, Updated List Of Winners; BJP, Congress,...

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Result 2018, Exit Poll 2023, Updated List Of Winners; BJP, Congress,...

NIA Raids Uncover Extensive Fake Currency Network: FICN, Printing Equipment & Digital Gadgets Seized...

NIA Raids Uncover Extensive Fake Currency Network: FICN, Printing Equipment & Digital Gadgets Seized...

Telangana Assembly Election Result 2018, Exit Poll 2023, Updated List Of Winners, BRS, Congress,...

Telangana Assembly Election Result 2018, Exit Poll 2023, Updated List Of Winners, BRS, Congress,...

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2018, Exit Poll 2023, Updated List Of Winners; BJP,...

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2018, Exit Poll 2023, Updated List Of Winners; BJP,...