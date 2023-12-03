 Telangana Election Results 2023: EC Orders Suspension of DGP Anjani Kumar Hours After Meet With State Congress Chief Revanth Reddy
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTelangana Election Results 2023: EC Orders Suspension of DGP Anjani Kumar Hours After Meet With State Congress Chief Revanth Reddy

Telangana Election Results 2023: EC Orders Suspension of DGP Anjani Kumar Hours After Meet With State Congress Chief Revanth Reddy

The DGP opting to meet a contesting candidate out of the total of 2,290 and the star campaigner of one political party out of 16 political parties in the fray was a clear indication of mala fide intention of seeking favour, sources said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 03, 2023, 06:48 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Sunday ordered the suspension of Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar for violation of the model code of conduct as the counting of votes was underway in the state, sources said.

They said the DGP, along with state police nodal officer Sanjay Jain and nodal officer (expenditure) Mahesh Bhagwat, met Anumula Revanth Reddy, the state Congress president and a candidate, with a bouquet of flowers at his residence in Hyderabad amid the counting of votes.

The DGP opting to meet a contesting candidate out of the total of 2,290 and the star campaigner of one political party out of 16 political parties in the fray was a clear indication of mala fide intention of seeking favour, sources said.

Read Also
Telangana Assembly Election Result 2023: Renuka Chowdhury Claims 'BRS Leaders In Touch With...
article-image

They said the poll panel has ordered the suspension of DGP Kumar.

The Congress was set to oust the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) from power in Telangana, assembly poll results and trends showed.

Read Also
Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Congress Supporters Burst Crackers Outside Revanth Reddy's...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Congress Supporter Critically Injured As Tractor Turns Turtle While Celebrating Manthani...

Watch: Congress Supporter Critically Injured As Tractor Turns Turtle While Celebrating Manthani...

'Victory Of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas And Self-Reliant India': PM Modi On BJP's Triumphs In Assembly...

'Victory Of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas And Self-Reliant India': PM Modi On BJP's Triumphs In Assembly...

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: BJP's Triumph Amid Alleged Appeasement Politics & Caste Dynamics

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: BJP's Triumph Amid Alleged Appeasement Politics & Caste Dynamics

Telangana Election Results 2023: EC Orders Suspension of DGP Anjani Kumar Hours After Meet With...

Telangana Election Results 2023: EC Orders Suspension of DGP Anjani Kumar Hours After Meet With...

'Bow Down To Janta Janardan', 'Humbly Accept Mandate'; How PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Reacted To Assembly...

'Bow Down To Janta Janardan', 'Humbly Accept Mandate'; How PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Reacted To Assembly...