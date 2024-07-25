Telangana Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka To Present State Budget Today

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is all set to present the annual state budget on Thursday, day three of the third session of the Third Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who is also the Finance Minister, will present the full-fledged budget for the current financial year. The budget session of the Telangana Legislature commenced on Tuesday, July 23, with Governor CP Radhakrishnan summoning the third session.

#WATCH | Hyderabad | Telangana Deputy CM & Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu presents State Budget in the Legislative Assembly



Deputy CM Offers Prayers Ahead Of Budget Session

Earlier today, Deputy CM and FM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka offered prayers at a temple in Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad ahead of the budget session.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka offers prayers at a temple in Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan ahead of the Telangana Budget Session today

Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka On Union Budget 2024-25

Speaking on the Union Budget, which was presented on Tuesday by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy hit out at the Centre, saying that Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas is a "bogus" slogan.

Addressing reporters at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, on Tuesday, CM Reddy said, "The Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas slogan is bogus. This budget looks like the KURSI BACHAO BUDGET. Apart from Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, no state has been given anything; it looks like the PM is trying to save his chair. Telangana has given 35 per cent votes to the BJP and 8 Parliament seats."

Recalling his recent meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking aid for the various developmental projects, CM Reddy said, "Today's Union Budget shows the attitude of the Centre towards Telangana. Even though we visited Delhi many times and met the Prime Minister, Home Minister and other top leaders, justice was not done."

Addressing the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Reddy said that his government would boycott the NITI Aayog meeting scheduled for July 27 in protest against the central government's alleged injustice to the state in the allocation of funds in the Union Budget.