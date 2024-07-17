'Farm Loan Waiver Of Up To ₹2 Lakh For Every Farmer Family With Land Passbook,' Says Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy | File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made it clear on Tuesday that the farm loan waiver scheme of up to Rs 2 lakh will apply to every farmer family possessing a land passbook.

According to an official release, CM Reddy shared details about implementing the loan waiver scheme at the Collectors Conference held at the Secretariat today (Tuesday).

Statement Of Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy

He said that the ration card is being used only for family identification. The total number of ration cards in the state is 90 lakh, while the number of farmer accounts with bank loans is only 70 lakh.

CM Reddy further clarified that 6.36 lakh farmers in the state who do not possess ration cards and took farm loans are also eligible for the farm loan waiver benefit. He emphasized that farmers are not being treated unfairly for not having ration cards, according to the release.

CM Orders Collectors To Hold A Meeting With District Bankers

The Chief Minister ordered the collectors to hold a meeting with the district bankers at 11 am on Thursday, July 18.

CM Reddy said that the funds released by the government for the loan waiver scheme should be utilized only for farmers and not for personal or other loan waivers. He warned that action will be taken if the farm loan funds are diverted. In the past, the union government took action against some banks for diverting funds.

CM Reddy announced that loan waiver funds of up to Rs 1 lakh will be deposited in the farmers' accounts at 4 pm on July 18. He suggested organizing a gathering of farm loan waiver scheme beneficiaries at Rythu Vedikas. Ministers, MLAs, and other public representatives of the respective districts should attend and share the happiness with the farmers.

A senior-level officer will be made available for two districts (the old district) in the secretariat to clarify any doubts raised by the collectors regarding the loan waiver scheme and resolve them immediately, the statement added.