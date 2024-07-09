Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Meets Mohammed Siraj In Hyderabad, Promises Residential Plot & Govt Job To T20 World Champion

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj on Tuesday met with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados. The world champion bowler was felicitated by the CM at his residence and will also be gifted a residential plot and a government job.

The CM presented a memento and put a scarf around Siraj's neck while the cricketer gifted him his Team India jersey that he wore during the tournament.

"Thank you so much sir for honouring me and for the appreciation. Im delighted to meet you and looking forward to do everything in my capacity to bring laurels to the country and our Telangana state," Siraj took to X to thank CM Reddy.

Siraj landed in Hyderabad to a massive reception at the airport, which carried on till his home. This happened after he participated in Team India's victory parade in Mumbai which attracted lakhs of fans on the Marine Drive.

The 30-year-old right-arm pacer played the first 3 T20Is for India in New York during their campaign against Ireland, Pakistan and the USA.

He picked up 1 wicket in the first match but wasn't successful in the next two T20Is after which he warmed the bench as the team needed to play an extra spinner in Kuldeep Yadav during the West Indies leg of the tournament.

India defeated South Africa in the final by 7 runs to win their second T20 World Cup trophy after 2007. Rohit Sharma joined MS Dhoni in the exclusive list of the only two Indian captains to have won the title.

The Men in Blue became the only team to win the tournament without being defeated. They won against Ireland, Pakistan, USA, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England and the Proteas to clinch the title again after a 17-year wait.