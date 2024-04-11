Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Will Jump Ships To BJP: BRS Leader KTR Reiterated Claim

In a major claim ahead of the Lok Sabha election, former Telangana Minister and BRS leader K. T. Rama Rao leveled an allegation against Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, stating that he would leave the Congress and join the BJP in the coming days.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, the BRS working president said, "Said this 15 times so far, Revanth Reddy has not even reacted even once, because he reacts to everything small thing on the planet...I have levelled a specific allegation- Revanth Reddy will not remain with the Congress. Let me go out and make a prediction not just Revanth Reddy but another leader in south also will jump the shift from Congress & join the BJP..."

"Look at Revanth Reddy's behavior. On one hand, Rahul Gandhi says 'Chowkidar Chor Hai,' and on the other hand, Revanth says 'Chowkidar is our big brother.' Whose footsteps is he following? Is Revanth Reddy following Modi's instructions or the path shown by Rahul Gandhi?" said KTR.

Taking a pot-shot at the Congress government, he mentioned that 100 days ago, the Congress party had promised to deliver 6 guarantees within 100 days of forming the government. Today, I don't think they have the courage to come forward and explain to the people what they have delivered in terms of these guarantees.

He also predicted the seat tally for the Congress party in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The BRS leader said that the Congress party will not cross 50 seats in the entire country.

It is worth noting that last month, speaking at a party meeting in Secunderabad, KTR had asked Revanth Reddy to publicly declare that he would remain in the Congress forever. Moreover, Reddy is also silent on allegations that he would join the BJP after the elections. “Why isn’t the CM responding to such criticism?” he asked.