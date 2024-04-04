KTR Blasts Telangana Government After 30 Dead Monkeys Found In A Water Tank In Nalgonda

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) criticised the Telangana Government led by Revanth Reddy after 30 bodies of dead monkeys were found in a drinking water tank in Nalgonda.

Hitting out at the Congress government, KTR stated that "Governance has been in shambles because the Congress government prioritized politics over public health."

What a shameful state of affairs in the Telangana Municipal department



Periodical cleaning & routine Maintenance which are standard protocols to be followed are being neglected



Governance has been in shambles because the Congress government prioritised politics over public… https://t.co/Ooz7RnFOVE — KTR (@KTRBRS) April 3, 2024

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), KTR wrote, "What a shameful state of affairs in the Telangana Municipal department. Periodical cleaning & routine Maintenance, which are standard protocols to be followed, are being neglected."

KTR reposted a tweet by a user named Nayini Anurag Reddy on Wednesday, which carried visuals of the dead monkeys.

According to reports emerging on X, the same drinking water was supplied to people for the past few days without any checks.

Social media users blamed the municipal authorities for negligence in leaving the tank open, which resulted in the death of monkeys.

As per reports, the Nandikonda municipal authorities have been providing water to residents from the overhead tank for the past few days, within which the bodies of monkeys were discovered floating. The water tank is located in the first ward of the Nandikonda municipality, adjacent to Vijay Vihar.