Watch video: Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao demands PM to sack Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over his remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sack Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his alleged remarks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
#WATCH | Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao asks PM Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda to sack Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for his comments on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi— ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2022
"A CM of your party questions an MP about the identity of his father. Is it our 'sanskar'," he says. pic.twitter.com/jNRvP5CAWf
Targetting Sarma for his comments, Rao asked, "Modiji! Is this our Indian culture?. Is this what has been taught in the Vedas, MahaBharat, Ramayana and Bhagavad Gita? I am asking BJP President Naddaji. Is it our culture?" "You sack him (Assam CM). I am demanding.. Can a Chief Minister talk like this? There are limits. Are you egoistic? Doing tamash? You think people will remain silent," said KCR during his address at a public meeting at Raigiri about 55 KM from here.
During a rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand, Sarma had on Friday attacked Gandhi for demanding proof of the September 2016 surgical strike and questioning the efficacy of the anti-Covid-19 vaccines.
Sarma had made some remarks against Rahul Gandhi.
"Is it BJP's culture? Is it Hindu Dharma and Indian culture? I am demanding as an Indian. I feel ashamed. This is not good for the country. Do you think we will keep quite with folded hands?," he further questioned.
