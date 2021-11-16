Telangana: CM K. Chandrashekar Rao carefully selects 7 faces for MLA seats under Governor quota

Hyderabad: The emergence of BJP as a formidable force in the Telangana state subsequent to the Huzurabad bypoll is seen and observed as a challenging task by the Telangana Chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao if one observes the steps initiated by him at the ensuing hustings of MLC. His selection process for the seven MLC posts in the Governor and MLA quota seats on Tuesday reflected this fact and a blend of seniors and movement flag bearers were chosen by the CM for the seven posts that would certainly go to the kitty of TRS.

Former Speaker Sirikonda Madhusudhanachari, a flag bearer of the Telangana movement along with Prof. Jayashankar is given the nod by the chief minister in the Governor quota seat. similarly a senior Dalit leader and former deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari is also chosen in the seven seats. Former chairman of the council Guththa Sukhender Reddy, present Rajya Sabha member Banda Prakash, Former Congress man Padi Kaushik Reddy, Movement torch bearer T.Ravinder Rao, and former IAS man Venkat Ram Reddy were also chosen in the MLC list.

This can be one angle of countering BJP and on the other angle the TRS chief is taking up every chance to counter BJP in the farmers issues also. for the past two days the BJP chief of the state Bandi Sanjay is cornered every where by the TRS cadre and this aspect is guided by the party men in almost all the places.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 10:27 PM IST