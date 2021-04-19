Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao tests positive for COVID-19

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The CM has mild symptoms and has been advised isolation. A team of doctors is monitoring his health.

Today, ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh too tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to AIIMS hospital in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government was given a two-day ultimatum by the High Court to decide on a lockdown to tackle rising Covid cases. "Within 48 hours, the government must decide on a lockdown or curfew, otherside the court shall issue orders," the High Court said.

The High Court has also issued a set of instructions and asked for a full report from the Telangana government with regards to COVID-19.

In the last 24 hours, the state has recorded 4,009 cases and 14 deaths.

It also took note of excessive gatherings for marriages, functions and in public places and order the government to take some action.

The number of cases dropped from 5,093 as the authorities conducted fewer tests over the week-end. During the 24-hour period that ended 8 p.m. Sunday, 83,089 tests were conducted while 1,29,637 samples were tested the previous day. The fresh cases pushed the state's cumulative tally to 3,55,433 while 14 deaths have taken the fatality toll to 1,838.