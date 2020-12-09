Telangana Chief Minister KCR praises PM Modi on the Central Vista project

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday conveyed his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony for the new Parliament building in New Delhi.

"I join you with a sense of pride on the occasion of laying foundation stone for the grand project of Central Vista," the chief minister stated in a letter to the Prime Minister.

Stating that the Central Vista is long overdue, the CM said the existing government infrastructure in the national capital is inadequate and also associated with our colonial past.

Rao felt that the new Central Vista project would be a symbol of self-esteem, prestige and national pride of a resurgent, confident and strong India. He wished speedy completion of the prestigious and nationally important project.

Prime Minister will lay foundation stone for new building on Thursday. The ceremony will be attended by leaders and representatives of all parties who will be present physically or via virtual mode.