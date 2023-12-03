Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: BJP Leading In 3 Out Of 7 Seats In AIMIM Bastion Old Hyderabad; Know Details Here

AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi and BJP's T Raja Singh Lodh | X

Hyderabad: The Congress is set to form government in the state of Telangana as the party has crossed the majority figure and is leading on close to 70 seats, as per the initial trends. The BRS, which was in power in the state for close to a decade, has received a severe blow and a drastic fall in the number of seats compared to the earlier elections. However, the strong show by the Congress party is not the only talking point of Telangana elections.

The development that BJP was leading on three out of the seven seats in Hyderabad's old city, considered a bastion of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has also led to discussion and debate.

The most notable name among BJP candidates leading in Old Hyderabad constituency is Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh, whose suspension from the party was revoked only days ahead of the elections.

Below are assembly seats in Old Hyderabad and leading candidates and parties.

Chandrayanagutta - AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi leading.

Bahadurpura - AIMIM candidate Mohammad Mubeen leading.

Charminar - AIMIM candidate Mir Zulfeqar Ali leading.

Goshamahal - BJP's T Raja Singh Lodh leading.

Karwan - BJP'S Amar Singh leading.

Malakpet - AIMIM candidate Ahmed Balala leading.

Yakutpura - BJP candidate N Veerender Babu Yadav leading.

Congress takes Telangana by storm

The Congress is set to come to power in Telangana as the party looks comfortably home in the state. The victory comes as a boost for the party in Southern India and acts as a balm for the party whose chances looks bleak in the the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh (central India part of the Hindi belt) and Chhattisgarh.