Hyderabad Accident Video: Security Guard Thrown Into Air By Speeding Car Driven By Student In Quthbullapur; Dies On Spot

Telangana Accident Video: Man Thrown Into Air By Speeding Car Near Hyderabad; Dies On Spot |

Hyderabad: In a tragic accident that took place in Telangana's Quthbullapur near Hyderabad, a person lost his life when a speeding car struck him on Sunday morning. The car, allegedly driven by a 20-year-old student struck the pedestrian so hard that he was thrown in air before falling to death.

According to reports, the incident occurred at Gajula Ramaram under Jeedimetla police station and was captured on CCTV. In the video that has surfaced on the internet, one can see a man walking on the road in the early hours. Within moments, a speeding SUV comes his way from the right direction. A two-wheeler can be seen avoiding collision with the speeding SUV by just few inches.

A speeding car driven by a student struck a pedestrian in Quthbullapur, resulting in a death on the spot. The incident occurred at Gajula Ramaram under Jeedimetla police station and was captured on CCTV. The accused student Manish sustained minor injuries and is currently under… pic.twitter.com/HLamAJkoxe — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) August 11, 2024

CCTV Footage Shows Man Thrown In Air After Impact

The SUV then rams into the pedestrian, throwing him several feet in air before landing on the ground. The speeding vehicle dashes into a wall before stopping sideways. A man jumps out of the SUV from the passengers' side of the car and crosses the compound to return near the vehicle from the other side.

Locals immediately rush near the vehicle as the driver can be seen revving it in an alleged attempt to flee from the scene. A mob gathers near the vehicle, however the poor man involved in the crash lies unconcious in the compound, unnoticed.

As per a Telangana Today report, the driver Manish Goud (20) a degree student and five of his friends were travelling in the car at the time of the incident.

The accused also sustained minor injuries and is currently under investigation by the Jeedimetla police. The victim pedestrian Gopi worked as a security guard and died on the spot after the crash.