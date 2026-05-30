Tejashwi Yadav To Lead Major RJD Organisational Overhaul After MLC Polls; Bihar Chief Mangani Lal Mandal Likely To Be Replaced | ANI/File Image

Patna: RJD national working president Tejashwi Yadav may effect a major organisational rejig after the MLC polls, scheduled next month.

In the party`s organsiational overhaul, RJD is also likely to have a new Bihar chief, replacing the incumbent Mangani Lal Mandal. Ahead of the organisational rejig, Tejashwi is scheduled to hold meetings with the party's district presidents, senior leaders, and party workers.

Senior RJD leaders will hold discussions in these meetings to formulate strategy for strengthening the party at the booth level. The announcement of the new team is expected to follow immediately thereafter. It is widely believed that, in addition to the state president, leaders holding various other organisational positions will also be replaced.

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Mandal was made state RJD president last year. Recently, Mandal created a flutter in party circles after he expressed his displeasure regarding the working methods of party leaders and workers.

He alleged that several important events were being organised without informing senior office-bearers, and that party protocols were not followed. He also warned that strict disciplinary action would be taken against those found violating party norms.

Amid the speculation over Mandal's potential departure, names of former ministers Kumar Sarvajeet and Alok Mehta are doing the rounds for the post of state party chief.

Sarvajeet is considered the frontrunner in this race. He is the RJD MLA representing the Bodh Gaya assembly constituency and is known for his close proximity with both party chief Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi.

The second major name in this race is Alok Mehta. He possesses extensive political experience at both the central and state levels in Bihar. He is a former MP and currently serves as the RJD MLA from the Ujiarpur constituency.

He is widely regarded as having a strong command over the party's grassroots cadre. The third name in contention is that of RJD MP Sudhakar Singh. He is the son of the former state RJD chief, Jagdanand Singh.