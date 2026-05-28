Bihar SVU Arrests Contractor Rishu Shree In Major Tender Fraud And Money Laundering Case |

Patna: The Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) has arrested contractor Rishu Ranjan Sinha alias Rishu Shree in connection with a tender fraud and money laundering case.

Earlier, a team of SUV, a specialised elite anti-corruption agency under the state vigilance department, raided his residence in Mithapur locality in the state capital late night on Wednesday and took him away. He was subsequently questioned at the SVU office until late into the night. Sources said that the investigation was based on the evidence found during the raid.

The SVU team raided flat number 5A of Kamat Ramsakhi Enclave in Mithapur locality as the search operation lasted for around 11 hours. The team recovered jewelry worth nearly Rs 2 crore and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash from the flat. In addition, several important documents, property papers, and electronic devices were also seized. A case of money laundering has also been filed against him under PMLA. Facing accusation of acting as an illegal middleman, he allegedly manipulated state tenders to benefit his firm and extended undue luxuries—such as financing multi-lakh foreign trips to Europe and Australia—for high-ranking Bihar IAS officers in exchange for lucrative government contract

The SVU's action was based on a case registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act) against him. The agency suspects that Rishu Shree colluded with several senior officials and engineers to secure benefits for his company, "Reliable Infra Services," by fixing tenders in government departments.

According to sources, Rishu Shree is close to several senior bureaucrats, departmental engineers, and political leaders in Bihar. In particular, his relationship with senior IAS officer Sanjiv Hans is already under investigation.

Also Watch:

The agencies suspect large-scale fixing of government projects and contracts and siphoning off funds through shell companies.

If the inputs and documents obtained during the investigation prove to be irrefutable, action could be taken against several officers in the coming days. Both the SVU and ED are now investigating the roles of officials during whose tenures Rishu Shree's companies consistently received government contracts

The Patna High Court recently dismissed Rishu Shree's criminal writ petition, seeking relief in a case involving alleged misappropriation of government tenders and money laundering. However, the court refused to interfere with the investigation.