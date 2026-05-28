Bihar Tragedy: 3 Killed, 7 Feared Dead After Boat Carrying Women & Children Capsizes In Ganga Near Patna - VIDEO

PTI

Patna: A tragic incident has come to light from Bihar. Three people drowned after a boat capsized in the Ganges River amid flood conditions in Patna, while seven others are feared dead. Around 15 people, mostly women and children, were aboard the boat. The accident occurred in the river near the Umanath Temple.

The deceased have been identified as Lila Devi (40), Neelam Kumari (30), and Kashi Kumar (15). They were reportedly crossing the river at around 5 a.m. on Thursday with a load of vegetables, according to Dainik Bhaskar.

Strong winds are suspected to have overturned the boat midstream. Locals and nearby boatmen rushed to the spot and managed to rescue several passengers before authorities arrived.

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“There were approximately 14 to 15 people on the boat. Around seven people are feared drowned. Others were rescued using another boat. So far, it has not been confirmed how many people have drowned,” an eyewitness told news agency PTI.

Locals said the death toll could rise. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are present at the scene. The search for the missing is ongoing.

Reportedly, the passengers used to travel by boat every morning to sell vegetables at the Umanath Temple complex.

“We received information that a small boat overturned due to strong winds. Fourteen people were on board. Seven people are reported safe, while two bodies have been recovered. Another five people are missing. SDRF teams are on the way and a search operation will begin soon,” Barh SDPO Ramakrishna was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.