Bihar Tragedy: Youth Dies After Falling From 'Tsunami Swing' At Rajgir Malmas Fair In Nalanda, Disturbing Video Emerges

A tragic accident at Bihar’s Rajgir Malmas Fair in Nalanda district has raised serious questions over safety arrangements after a 25-year-old man died after falling from a high-speed amusement ride.

The victim, identified as Aman Kumar, a resident of Bikku village in Nawada district, was visiting the fair with his family when he reportedly fell from the popular ‘Tsunami Swing’ after the ride’s safety belt allegedly came loose.

A disturbing video of the incident has now surfaced online, capturing the horrifying moments before and after the fatal fall.

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Video Captures Moment of Fall, Panic at Fairground

According to eyewitnesses and footage circulating on social media, the swing had completed only two rounds when Aman suddenly slipped from his seat.

The video reportedly shows him striking one of the ride’s support poles before crashing headfirst onto the ground.

The footage also captures chaos unfolding moments later, as horrified screams erupt from the crowd and fairgoers rush toward the injured man. People can be seen lifting Aman and attempting to get him medical help amid panic and confusion.

Victim Was Visiting Fair With Family

Aman had reportedly come to the fair with his parents, siblings, and cousin Prince, who was seated on the same ride during the incident.

Recalling the terrifying moment, Prince said both of them were enjoying the ride when Aman suddenly lost balance as the swing accelerated.

Witnesses estimate that although the ride stands around 50 feet tall, Aman fell from a height of approximately 10 to 15 feet while the swing was descending.

Family Alleges Safety Belt Was Not Secured Properly

The victim’s family has questioned the safety standards at the fair, alleging negligence on the part of the ride operators.

According to relatives, the protective safety belt may not have been tightened properly or could have loosened during the ride, leading to the fatal fall.

However, police said preliminary investigation suggests Aman may have been attempting to click selfies or record a reel while on the ride, which could have contributed to the accident.

Hospitalised, But Succumbs During Treatment

Following the fall, Aman was rushed to the local sub-divisional hospital by police and local residents. After receiving initial treatment, he was referred to Pawapuri Medical College, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

FIR Against Ride Operator, Major Rides Shut Down

In the aftermath of the tragedy, police have registered an FIR against the swing operator based on official statements.

Rajgir police confirmed that operations of the ‘Tsunami Swing’ have been halted, while as a precautionary measure, authorities have ordered the temporary suspension of all major amusement rides at the fair.

The incident has triggered renewed scrutiny over public safety protocols at one of Bihar’s most prominent religious and cultural gatherings.