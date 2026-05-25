On Camera: 16-Year-Old Boy Killed After Falling From 45 Ft Height As Zipline Cable Snaps At Agra Amusement Facility

A 16-year-old boy was killed after falling from a height of 45 feet when a zipline cable snapped at an amusement facility in Agra. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday evening around 6pm at a recreational site in the Tajganj area. The victim was identified as Kunal Agrawal, who had visited the facility with his family for an outing.

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A video of the incident has emerged on social media, showing Kunal falling on to a structure below the cable before crashing to the ground.

According to police, Kunal, son of Firozabad-based bangle trader Pankaj Agrawal, was on the zipline ride when the cable allegedly snapped midway, causing him to fall.

After being informed about the accident, police rushed to the spot. The injured boy was taken to Sarojini Naidu Medical College (SNMC), where doctors declared him dead. Police have filed an FIR in the case and an investigation is underway.

According to authorities, the amusement facility falls under the jurisdiction of the Agra Development Authority (ADA), while the adventure activities had been outsourced to a private company.

Following the fatal accident, all adventure activities at the facility have been suspended, police said.