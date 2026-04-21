Video: 14-Year-Old Boy Falls To Death From Balcony In Hyderabad While Filming Social Media Reel | X @sirajnoorani

A 14-year-old boy, identified as Mithun, lost his life after falling from a balcony railing in Hyderabad while attempting a risky stunt for a reel, reportedly inspired by videos made by his friends. The incident took place in the Nacharam–Mallapur area, and a video of it is doing the rounds on the internet.

This tragic incident has once again raised concerns about the dangers of social media trends among teenagers.

According to reports, Mithun was attempting to record a video for social media when he lost his balance and fell from a height, sustaining critical injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors made efforts to save him, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The young boy’s family, originally from Bihar, has been left devastated by the sudden loss of their child.

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15-Year-Old Falls To Death During AC Repair

A 15-year-old boy died after allegedly falling from the third floor of a building within the MG Road police station area on March 25. The incident took place in Snehlataganj, where the teenager had reportedly gone along with a contractor to oversee air conditioner repair work.

Police identified the deceased as Naitik, also known as Narayan, the son of Kamal Chauhan and a resident of Kulkarni Ka Bhatta. His family claimed that contractor Mukesh Morya, from Sukhliya, had taken the boy to the site without informing them. During the repair process, Naitik is believed to have lost his balance and fallen from the building. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities have registered a case against both the contractor and the building owner under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the fatal fall.