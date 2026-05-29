Bihar Man Claims He Sold Land To Educate Wife, Says She Left Family After Getting Govt Job - VIDEO

A family dispute in Bihar’s Vaishali district sparked high drama outside a government school in Hajipur after a man accused his wife, a BPSC-appointed teacher, of abandoning him and their 10-year-old son after securing a government job.

The incident came to light on Thursday in the Hajipur Nagar police station area, where Aman Kumar, a resident of Bidupur block, levelled serious allegations against his wife Gunjan Kumari. Aman claimed he worked tirelessly and even sold his ancestral land to support his wife’s education and career ambitions.

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According to Aman, the couple married in 2013. At the time, Gunjan had completed Intermediate studies and wanted to pursue higher education and become a teacher. Despite financial hardship, Aman alleged he ensured her studies continued uninterrupted. He claimed he sold around one-and-a-half kattha of ancestral land in 2022 to fund her graduation, B.Ed and preparation for the BPSC teacher recruitment examination.

Gunjan later cleared the BPSC TRE-2 examination in 2023 and underwent training in Supaul district before being posted at a government school in Bidupur block.

Aman alleged that after securing the job, his wife’s behaviour changed and she distanced herself from the family. He further claimed Gunjan developed a close relationship with a former college friend during training and later refused to live with him.

The dispute escalated after Aman allegedly reached a rented house in Hajipur where Gunjan was staying separately. He claimed he found her with another man and informed police, leading to a commotion in the locality.