Tejashwi Yadav To Join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Bihar Today

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will share the stage with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting in Kaimur district on Friday as part of his ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.

Gandhi will address a public meeting at Dhaneychha in the Durgawati block of Kaimur.

After the rally, the Congress leader will leave for Uttar Pradesh the same day.

This will be the first time when the RJD leader will be seen sharing the stage with Gandhi in Bihar since state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar severed his ties with INDIA bloc.

On Thursday, the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' reached Bihar's Aurangabad.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday came out in praise of the Supreme Court over its verdict striking down electoral bonds, promising to conduct a financial survey across the country if voted to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a public rally at Gandhi Maidan in Aurangabad on Thursday, Rahul said, "The OBCs, Dalits and backward classes, who constitute 73 per cent of the country's population, hold little or sway over the corporate world, industries, media, business forums or high courts. This is why I put forth the idea of holding a nationwide caste census if we are elected, as it would ensure a wider representation of the neglected communities across spheres and forums. The exercise will be akin to a social X-ray. It will also give us a fair impression of where each community stands in terms of their population."

Bihar CM Nitish Joins Hand With NDA

The Nyay Yatra arrived in Bihar days after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was at the forefront of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, a coalition of opposition parties formed to take on the BJP at the Centre, dumped the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and joined hands again with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Priyanka Gandhi To Join RaGa's Yatra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi as it enters Uttar Pradesh on Friday evening.

She will join her brother in Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh after the yatra enters the state from Bihar.

The East-West Manipur-Mumbai Yatra traverses 6,700 km through 15 states and aims to highlight the message of "nyay" (justice) while meeting common people on the way.