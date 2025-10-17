 Tejas Mk-1A Takes Maiden Flight From Nashik, Indigenous-Built Fighter Jet To Boost IAF's Capabilities After Formal Induction; WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTejas Mk-1A Takes Maiden Flight From Nashik, Indigenous-Built Fighter Jet To Boost IAF's Capabilities After Formal Induction; WATCH

Tejas Mk-1A Takes Maiden Flight From Nashik, Indigenous-Built Fighter Jet To Boost IAF's Capabilities After Formal Induction; WATCH

Light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk-1A on Friday took its maiden flight from Nashik. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the event.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 01:16 PM IST
article-image

Nashik: The first Tejas-Mk1A fighter jet took its maiden flight in Maharashtra's Nashik on Friday. The fighter aircraft was produced at defence public sector unit (PSU) Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) Nashik complex.

An LCA Tejas Mk 1A, HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft, and Su-30 MKI took flight at the inauguration of the third line of LCA Mark 1A and the second line of HTT-40 at the HAL facility in Nashik. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the event.

Apart from Nashik, LCA has two more facilities in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the formal induction of LCA Tejas Mk-1A into the Indian Air Force will take place only after the completion of ongoing weapon and radar integration trials, reported The Times of India.

FPJ Shorts
Gujarat Cabinet Rejig: Harsh Sanghvi Takes Oath As Dy CM; Rivaba Jadeja, Arjun Modhwadia Among New Faces - Check FULL LIST Of 25 Ministers
Gujarat Cabinet Rejig: Harsh Sanghvi Takes Oath As Dy CM; Rivaba Jadeja, Arjun Modhwadia Among New Faces - Check FULL LIST Of 25 Ministers
210 Naxalites, Including Central Committee Member, Surrender In Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur, Hand Over 153 Weapons To Security Forces
210 Naxalites, Including Central Committee Member, Surrender In Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur, Hand Over 153 Weapons To Security Forces
MPESB Group 2 (Sub Group -3) Posts Recruitment 2025: Revised Schedule Released; Details Here
MPESB Group 2 (Sub Group -3) Posts Recruitment 2025: Revised Schedule Released; Details Here
When Is Diwali 2025: October 20 Or 21? Know Correct Date & Muhurat
When Is Diwali 2025: October 20 Or 21? Know Correct Date & Muhurat

The LCA Tejas Mk-1A aircraft received a water salute ahead of its maiden flight. Notably, the HAL is pushing hard to meet the timelines for the delivery of the indigenous-built fighter jet.

The PSU is facing delays in receiving 99 GE F404 engines from the United States. The contract for the engines was signed in August 2021 for Rs 5,375 crore. So far, only four engines have been received.

The HAL received the first GE-F404 engine in March this year, and the second engine was received in July. GE has assured of supplying eight more engines by March next year. The US-based company also promised to deliver 20 engines annually from next year.

According to reports, the aircraft is likely to be integrated with an Astra beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile, an Israeli-origin ELTA ELM-2052 radar, and a fire-control system.

Read Also
Aero India 2025: Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team's BAE Hawk Mk 132, LCA Tejas Mark 1A And Su-30 MKI...
article-image

Initially, the HAL received an order to manufacture 83 LCA Tejas Mk-1A jets. These were to be delivered by 2028. In August this year, the Cabinet Committee on Security also approved an additional order of 97 Mk-1A jets.

Tejas Mk-1A jets will fill the gap after the MiG-21 fleet retired from the IAF in September this year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat Cabinet Rejig: Harsh Sanghvi Takes Oath As Dy CM; Rivaba Jadeja, Arjun Modhwadia Among New...

Gujarat Cabinet Rejig: Harsh Sanghvi Takes Oath As Dy CM; Rivaba Jadeja, Arjun Modhwadia Among New...

210 Naxalites, Including Central Committee Member, Surrender In Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur, Hand...

210 Naxalites, Including Central Committee Member, Surrender In Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur, Hand...

Tejas Mk-1A Takes Maiden Flight From Nashik, Indigenous-Built Fighter Jet To Boost IAF's...

Tejas Mk-1A Takes Maiden Flight From Nashik, Indigenous-Built Fighter Jet To Boost IAF's...

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Union HM Amit Shah Meets CM Nitish Kumar, Participates In NDA...

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Union HM Amit Shah Meets CM Nitish Kumar, Participates In NDA...

Jamnagar MLA Rivaba Jadeja, Wife Of Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, Sworn In As Gujarat Minister; Known...

Jamnagar MLA Rivaba Jadeja, Wife Of Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, Sworn In As Gujarat Minister; Known...