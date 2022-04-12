Teachers' recruitment scandal: After Calcutta HC asks TMC's Partha Chatterjee to appear before CBI, division bench stays order

Kolkata: After a single-judge bench of Calcutta High Court instructed TMC secretary-general, Partha Chatterjee, to visit the CBI office immediately over the SSC recruitment scam, the division bench stayed the order till Wednesday.

According to the verdict of the single judge bench headed by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Chatterjee had to visit the CBI headquarters at Nizam Palace by 5:30 pm on Tuesday.

The verdict also claimed that Chatterjee cannot be admitted to Woodburn ward of SSKM hospital with alibi of health issues.

However, after the lawyer of Chatterjee moved the division bench of Calcutta High Court, it stayed the verdict of the single judge bench till Wednesday. The next hearing is at 10:30 am on Wednesday.

It can be noted that charges of corruption are there in former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee’s name in recruitment of SSC.

It is pertinent to mention that the opposition always slam the TMC leaders for being admitted in SSKM hospital whenever Central Agencies summons them.

Currently, TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal after being summoned by CBI over his alleged connection in coal and cattle smuggling scam is admitted to Woodburn ward of SSKM.

Earlier, heavyweight TMC leaders including Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee were also admitted to the same hospital after CBI summoned them over their alleged involvement in Narada bribery scam.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen claimed that how can someone ‘predict’ how a person’s health will be in time to come.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that soon all the ‘scam tainted’ ministers of the ruling party will be ‘exposed’.

“The court also knew that the TMC minister can resort to a health alibi for which they have said that he cannot be admitted to SSKM hospital,” said Ghosh.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 08:54 PM IST