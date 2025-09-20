 'TC Checked My Ticket..': Reddit User Shares 'Creepy' Experience Of Rail Official Sending Her Instagram Request After Recent Train Journey
The passenger wrote that she was travelling by train when the official checked the tickets in her coach. Later, she noticed a follow request on Instagram, which she said appeared to be from the same TC. She speculated that her name may have been retrieved from the reservation chart, calling the incident 'creepy.'

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 12:13 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

Mumbai: A Reddit post has triggered debate about passenger privacy after a user shared that a Ticket Checker (C) allegedly sent her a follow request on Instagram shortly after checking her ticket.

TC checked my ticket and then my Instagram LOL 👀
byu/Active-Parking2365 inindianrailways

“Felt a little uncomfortable honestly because that’s the private info passengers give only for travel,” she wrote. The Redditor also asked if others had faced similar experiences and whether such behaviour was common among railway staff.

While the post did not reveal details about the train, date, or the TC’s identity, it has ignited a discussion online about professional boundaries and the possible misuse of personal information provided to Indian Railways. So far, officials have not commented on the incident.

Read Also
Viral Video Shows Family Being Confronted For 'Stealing Railway Bedsheets' On Purushottam Express;...
article-image

Bedsheet Theft On Purushottam Express Goes Viral

In another incident, a video from the Purushottam Express has gone viral, showing railway staff confronting a family for allegedly stealing bedsheets from a first-class AC coach.

The clip, posted on X by user Bapi Sahoo, shows a woman reluctantly pulling out bedsheets from her bag as two TTEs and other staff question her. The men accompanying her remain evasive. The video, recorded on the platform after the train’s arrival, has drawn strong reactions online.

Sahoo captioned the post: “Traveling in 1st AC of Purushottam Express is a matter of pride itself. But still people are there who don’t hesitate to steal and take home those bedsheets supplied for additional comfort during travel.”

The Purushottam Express, a superfast service running between Puri in Odisha and New Delhi, is one of the busiest trains on the route, passing through states such as West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Although the footage has gone viral, details about the timing and location of the incident remain unverified and officials have not confirmed whether any action was taken against the passengers.

