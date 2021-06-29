TANUVAS Recruitment 2021: Applications posts for 49 university officers open on tanuvas.ac.in

Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Science University (TANUVAS) is accepting applications for posts of 49 university officers. The details of the application form are available on the official website of TANUVAS - tanuvas.ac.in.

The number of posts advertised is provisional and can be varied as per the requirement of the University. The University reserves the right to fill or not to fill any or all the post advertised. Eligible candidates will be called for to appear for the selection process/interview at their own expense at the venue and date notified by the University, an official notification on the website read.

Along with the application form, Self-attested copies of Date of Birth, Degree Certificates, Community Certificate issued by a competent authority, VCI Membership, ASRR result, etc. are to be submitted. Passport size photograph is to be affixed in the appropriate space in the application form, the notification stated.

Applicants are required to submit a “Write up” on his/her achievements with detailed and specific particulars accomplished during the past three years along with the proposed plan of action in the new post. Candidates called for an interview based on the information provided in the applications submitted by them and will be required to submit original relevant documents at the time of the interview in support of the claims made in the application.

According to the notification, candidates selected for the University Officer post shall be liable for transfer to any other post in that category within the jurisdiction of the University and shall hold the office for a tenurial period of three years or till the age of retirement (60 years), whichever is earlier.

The duly filled in application in the prescribed format, along with all the required documents should be submitted to the University so as to reach “The Registrar, TANUVAS, Chennai” on or before July 26 at 5 PM, the notification said.