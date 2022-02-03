Tamil Nadu: Undertrial prisoner found hanging from steel door of cell in Central Prison of Coimbatore

A 38-year-old remand prisoner was found hanging from the steel door of a cell in the Central Prison here in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

Shaktivel, a native of Vellakoil in Tirupur district, was arrested in January last year for his involvement in a murder case in 2020 and lodged in the Central Jail here since then.

The inmates found Shaktivel hanging from the steel door and immediately informed the warders who noticed the prisoner dead around 4.30 am, police said.

On the directive of prison authorities, the warders sent the body for a post-mortem to the Government Hospital. Further investigation is on, police added.

