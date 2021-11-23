Tamil Nadu: Tomatoes remain costly in Chennai due to flooding in neighboring states

In Chennai, tomatoes continued to be dearer for the common man’s kitchen. While a kilogram of the native tomato (naatu thakazhi) was priced between Rs 80 to Rs 100; the Navin variety of tomato was priced between Rs 100 and Rs 130 in the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex (KWMC).

In retail outlets, tomatoes, which are used widely in sambar, rasam and vegetables in Tamil households, were priced at least Rs 10 higher than the wholesale price, depending upon the proximity of the locality to the KWMC.

Traders said the arrival of tomatoes from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka was affected due to the heavy rains and flooding in recent days.

Ladies Finger or Okhra was being sold between Rs 70 to Rs 100 per kg in the wholesale market. The off-take for Okhra among the retail traders was lesser as they feared unsold stock.

ALSO READ Tomatoes priced at Rs 100 per kg in Karnataka; incessant rains send vegetable prices soaring

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 10:26 PM IST