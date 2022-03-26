Tamil Nadu: Students capture community vibes via iPhone 13 mini, photos featured at historic Egmore Museum

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Saturday took to Twitter sharing photos shot by students from Tamil Nadu on iPhone 13 mini.

"Forty high school students from Tamil Nadu, India captured the vibrance of their communities on iPhone 13 mini. Now their work is featured in the student showcase at the historic Egmore Museum for the Chennai Photo Biennale," Cook noted.

Recently, Cook wished everyone on the occasion of Holi, the festival of colours.

"Wishing everyone celebrating Holi a vibrant beginning to spring. Here's to spreading the joy of color with these beautiful images #ShotOniPhone13ProMax," Cook said in a tweet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He also shared three photos clicked on the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max.

According to market research firm Counterpoint, Apple dominated the list of top 10 best-selling smartphones in 2021 globally, as seven out 10 smartphones in the list were iPhones.

The top 10 best-selling smartphone models contributed 19 per cent to the total global smartphone unit sales in 2021, compared to 16 per cent in 2020.

"The share of the top 10 models is increasing YoY, indicating a trend of brands focusing on their leading models and making their portfolios leaner in some cases," the research firm said in a statement.

"With entry-level models facing component shortages in 2021, we also saw faster diffusion of key features in the mid-tier segment," it added.

The top five models in 2021 were from Apple.

The iPhone 12 was the best-selling model, followed by iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 11.

The top three models contributed 41 per cent to Apple's total sales.

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 12:16 PM IST