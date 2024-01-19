 Tamil Nadu Shocker: Private School Principal Arrested For Sexually Abusing Girl Students In Villupuram
Police said that Karthikeyan had earlier worked as a news anchor with a Tamil channel but was later removed from there. The two students were in Class 10 and the sexual abuse happened in October 2023. However the incident became public only recently.

IANSUpdated: Friday, January 19, 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Chennai, January 18: The principal of a private CBSE school in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram was arrested on Thursday in a case of sexual abuse of two girl students, police said. The Villupuram all women police arrested Karthikeyan of the school in Rettanai under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police said that Karthikeyan had earlier worked as a news anchor with a Tamil channel but was later removed from there. The two students were in Class 10 and the sexual abuse happened in October 2023. However the incident became public only recently. According to Villupuram police the accused used to summon the girls to his private room and used to hug and kiss them.

The girls, in their petition submitted before the court, also said that Karthikeyan used to touch them inappropriately. The girls informed their parents who promptly complained to the police.

A case was filed against the principal under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) read with Sections 9 (f) and 10 of the POCSO Act. He was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

