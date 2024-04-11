 Tamil Nadu: Returning Officer Fudging Ex-Telecom Minister A Raja's Expenses, Alleges Poll Observer
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTamil Nadu: Returning Officer Fudging Ex-Telecom Minister A Raja's Expenses, Alleges Poll Observer

Tamil Nadu: Returning Officer Fudging Ex-Telecom Minister A Raja's Expenses, Alleges Poll Observer

In a complaint addressed to Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu, he charged that the expenditures booked in the Shadow Observation Register "of our team is differing much more lakhs to the book of accounts of the candidate Mr.A.Raja (DMK)."

N ChithraUpdated: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 11:48 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu: Returning Officer Fudging Ex-Telecom Minister A Raja's Expenses, Alleges Poll Observer |

Chennai: In a startling complaint, P Saravanan, the Assistant Expenditure Observer of The Nilgiris parliamentary constituency has alleged that the Returning Officer is pressuring him to fudge the poll expenses of DMK candidate A Raja, the former Telecom Minister. Raja is pitted against the BJP's L Murugan, the Union Minister of State for Fisheries.

 In a complaint addressed to Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu, he charged that the expenditures booked in the Shadow Observation Register "of our team is differing much more lakhs to the book of accounts of the candidate Mr.A.Raja (DMK)."

In order to downward the booked expenditure, "the Returning Officer is repeatedly harassing me and personally looking into each and every expenditure of that particular candidate and speaking as the mouth of that candidate and trying to utilise her position and trying to control the accounting procedures in favour of Raja," he claimed in the written complaint.

Read Also
Day After PM Modi's Visit, 'Ji Pay' Scan And See Scam Posters Emerge In Tamil Nadu
article-image

According to him, the Returning Officer since April 8 was compelling him to find ways for the redrawal of the booked expenditure of Raja.

"In the higher order of misuse of her power, on 09.04.2024 all the records of that candidate were called up to her camp office and the Shadow Observation Register (the heart and soul of the election expenditure watching) was forcefully received from me and photocopied and further she warned me to act under her control and not for the lhe Observer," he alleged and claimed a life threat was issued 

Hence he sought the intervention of the Election Commission in the matter urgently.

"We have taken note of this  based on press report. After receiving reports of concerned officials, further steps will follow," said Satyabrata Sahoo, Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu.

Recently, the Election Commission has ordered the suspension of an official leading a flying squad in Nilgiris district for failing to check thoroughly Raja's vehicle.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu: Returning Officer Fudging Ex-Telecom Minister A Raja's Expenses, Alleges Poll Observer

Tamil Nadu: Returning Officer Fudging Ex-Telecom Minister A Raja's Expenses, Alleges Poll Observer

Punjab: Akali Leader Maluka’s Daughter-In-Law Parampal Kaur Joins BJP

Punjab: Akali Leader Maluka’s Daughter-In-Law Parampal Kaur Joins BJP

Sandeshkhali Kingpin Shahjahan Sheikh Says CBI Probe Will Be 'Good'

Sandeshkhali Kingpin Shahjahan Sheikh Says CBI Probe Will Be 'Good'

Day After PM Modi's Visit, 'Ji Pay' Scan And See Scam Posters Emerge In Tamil Nadu

Day After PM Modi's Visit, 'Ji Pay' Scan And See Scam Posters Emerge In Tamil Nadu

Chhattisgarh: EOW Arrests Former Official In Liquor Scam

Chhattisgarh: EOW Arrests Former Official In Liquor Scam