Day After PM Modi's Visit, 'Ji Pay' Scan And See Scam Posters Emerge In Tamil Nadu

Ji Pay posters in Tamil Nadu | X

Chennai: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook an extensive Lok Sabha poll campaign in Tamil Nadu calling for rooting out the DMK, posters have mysteriously emerged in several parts of the State attacking Modi through a novel campaign.

These posters have a photo of Modi with the words 'Ji Pay', a spin off of popular e-wallet GPay. In Tamil Nadu 'Ji' is widely used to describe those associated with the Sangh Parivar as it's members use the honorific 'ji' (Hindi) while addressing others.

The poster urges people to scan a code to see a scam. Upon scanning it using on smartphones, people get to see a video elaborating on the electoral bond "scam" and other such scams.

Incidentally, no political party, organisation or individual has taken responsibility for the posters. Since the DMK has been assiduously accusing Modi of having indulged in the electoral bond "scam", observers surmised the party or its supporters may have put up the posters.