Tamil Nadu & Puducherry brace for cyclone Mandous

Chennai: The governments of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Thursday braced for Cyclone Mandous, which is likely to cross north Tamil Nadu, near Chennai and the Puducherry coast by Friday evening.

While NDRF teams were positioned at key places, the Tamil Nadu Government issued an advisor urging people to stock up on essentials and avoid unwarranted travel or going near water bodies. Holiday was declared for educational institutions on Friday in many districts including Chennai and its surroundings.

Meteorological Department officials said the cyclone is likely to be packed with heavy rains and is expected to hit north Tamil Nadu coast near the famed tourist town of Mamallapuram on Friday night. The wind speed is likely to gust up to 85 km per hour.

The cyclone had formed around 11.30 pm on Wednesday and is lying over southwest Bay of Bengal, about 390 km east-southeast of Karaikala and about 480 km southeast of Chennai.

Officials said it is most likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Thursday night and maintain intensity till early Friday before weakening into a cyclonic storm. Heavy rains are likely till Saturday.