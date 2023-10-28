Tamil Nadu: Police Refute Raj Bhavan's Claims of Security Breach, Provide CCTV Footage as Evidence

Raj Bhavan in Tamil Nadu | File pic

Chennai: Two days after the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan alleged an attempted intrusion by "miscreants carrying bombs," top police officers, including DGP Shankar Jiwal, dismissed the charge. The police released CCTV footage to counter the Raj Bhavan's claims, which included an incident from April last year where Governor R N Ravi was purportedly "physically attacked with sticks."

Following the incident on Wednesday where petrol bombs were thrown outside the main gate of Raj Bhavan on Sardar Patel Road, the Raj Bhavan had portrayed it as an effort to breach the premises.

However, during a joint press conference in Chennai aimed at dispelling the notion of a security breach, Jiwal, along with ADGP Arun and City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, presented CCTV footage to support the police's explanation. The footage indicated that only one man had thrown the petrol bombs and that he was subsequently arrested, contradicting Raj Bhavan's claim of multiple assailants.

Black flag thrown last year

As for last year’s incident, the CCTV footage showed that only one black flag was thrown at a vehicle passing at the end of the Governor’s convoy in Dharmapuram.

Denying any security lapse, the DGP said 253 police personnel are on bandobust duty at Raj Bhavan. Besides, at any given point of time, 100 police personnel are posted on duty at the outer cordon of Raj Bhavan.