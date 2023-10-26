Tamil Nadu: Law Minister Condemns Petrol Bomb Attack, Disputes Blame on DMK; Accuses Governor of Inciting Hatred

Raj Bhavan in Tamil Nadu | File pic

Chennai: A day after a man hurled a couple of petrol bombs outside the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan gate, State Law Minister Regupathy condemned the incident. However, he made it clear that the DMK or its allies cannot be blamed for it, as insinuated by the Governor’s office. He also criticised Governor R N Ravi, accusing him of inciting hatred against the Government and the people of the State.

In a complaint addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Chennai, the Raj Bhavan claimed there was an attempt to overawe the Governor and restrain the Constitutional Head of State from performing his duties. He accused the ruling DMK leaders, workers, and its allies of issuing threats to the Governor in the past in public forums.

'Act of Simple Vandalism'

On Friday, the Raj Bhavan said the police had not registered its complaint about the attack. It accused the police of suo moto diluting the attack as "an act of simple vandalism" and that, in a hurry, the police had the arrested person remanded in jail at midnight, "waking up the magistrate." This action "prevented detailed interrogation, which could expose those behind the attack. A fair investigation is killed before it began," the Raj Bhavan said in a post on X.

Act of conspiracy?

However, the Law Minister said he strongly felt the petrol bomb attack could be an act of conspiracy to bring disrepute to the DMK Government.

Meanwhile, the office of the DGP issued a statement maintaining that the incident was the handiwork of a lone individual Karukka Vinod, who had a history of involvement in similar crimes. Thereby the DGP’s office countered the Raj Bhavan’s insinuation that multiple assailants were involved in the incident. The DGP said it was wrong to say the accused tried to 'barge into Raj Bhavan.'

