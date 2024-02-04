Tamil Nadu: One Dead As Speeding BMW Hits Scooter, Drags It For 50 Meters In Kancheepuram; Shocking Visuals Surface

Youtube

A tragic incident unfolded in Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram as a 44-year-old man lost his life in a road accident on Friday. The deceased, Balamurugan, was riding a two-wheeler with his friend Ramesh when a fast-moving BMW car crashed into them from behind.

This heartbreaking incident occurred in the Iyengar Kalam area. The SUV, coming from the opposite direction, collided head-on with the two-wheeler. The purported video of the accident captured by a nearby CCTV camera, showed the SUV dragging the two-wheeler for about 50 meters before finally stopping.

Watch the video here:

Ramesh is currently battling for his life

After the crash, Balamurugan and Ramesh were quickly taken to a nearby hospital because they were seriously hurt. Sadly, Balamuruga succumbed to his injuries, and the doctors declared him dead. Ramesh is still in the hospital, getting the help he needs.

The Tamil Nadu Police have started looking into what happened, trying to understand all the details of this incident by closely monitoring the CCTV footage. They are also looking for someone who saw the accident or knows something about it to come forward and help them in their investigation.