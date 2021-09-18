Tamil Nadu: NEET aspirant goes missing from home after checking answer key, parents file complaint

While suicides of many NEET candidates have been reported in Tamil Nadu a 19-year-old girl has reportedly gone missing from her home in state's Namakkal district. The girl’s parents have filed a complaint with the police, claiming that their daughter has been missing after she went through the exam answer key on Friday.

According to a report, Swetha (19), had appeared for the NEET exam, on September 12. This was her second attempt at the medical entrance test.

Swetha’s parents claimed that their daughter disappeared on September 17, soon after cross-checking NEET answer key. The parents have registered a missing person’s report with the Rasipuram Police.

Following the suicides, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had tweeted a video few days back, urging students not to take any drastic action in reference to the three student suicides in the state in the wake of NEET.

"Dear students, don't be discouraged. I urge you not to take drastic decisions. We will change the cold-hearted," the CM tweeted. "Will we not rest until NEET is canceled," he said.

Taking note of the student suicides caused due to distress over NEET performance, a 24/7 helpline has been launched by the state government to help students who require counselling.

The state government has also urged students suffering from depression to call 104 toll-free line to speak to a psychiatrist for help.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said 330 professionals have been appointed to either calls students preemptively or attend in-coming calls and assist them.

