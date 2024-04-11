Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Again Harps On Dynasty, Corruption

X/narendramodi

Intensifying his attack on the DMK-Congress combine on the second day of his election campaign in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that this Lok Sabha election was all about throwing out the corrupt.

“An important DMK leader had a few days ago said this election will send 'Modi outof Bharat'. But I want to tell him and his party this election is to redeem Bharat from corruption,” Modi said. The election was to throw out dynasty politics, “drugs and anti-nationals” supported by the DMK.

Sticking to his pet them of assailing dynasty and corruption, at back to back election meetings in support of the NDA's candidates in Vellore and Coimbatore, Modi charged that family politics, corruption and anti-Tamil culture were the “three major features of the DMK”. He alleged the DMK appeared to have a “copyright” to indulge in corruption in the southern state. This he charged deprived educated youths of the state of growth and development opportunities.

In Coimbatore, backing the BJP's star candidate, K Annamalai, the party state president for whom Modi has a special affinity, the prime minister sharpened his attack on the DMK, a day after former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran chose to question “who is he”, while referring to Annamalai.

“Tamil Nadu will not permit such arrogance. Annamalai is a young, former IPS officer hailing from a backward community. Those in dynasty will never youth to come up in politics,” he charged. “The people of Tamil Nadu have clearly understood that change is imminent,” he said accusing the DMK of indulging in sand loot and alsosiphoning off central funds.Modi charged drug distri-bution was rampant in TamilNadu and exposed children.

On the Katchatheevu issue, he said the islet was handed over to Sri Lanka by Congress and DMK due to which fishermen from the state were now facing arrest and seizure of boats. He accused the DMK of disrespecting women. “Tamil Nadu's people are aware of how the DMK disrespected Jayalalithaa during her political career,” he said.