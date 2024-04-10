Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024: Coimbatore To Witness High-Stakes Battle Between BJP's Annamalai, DMK's Rajkumar & AIADMK's Ramachandran

From left to right: DMK's Ganapathi P Rajkumar, BJP's K Annamalai, AIADMK's Singai Ramachandran |

As the polling date for Tamil Nadu draws near, all eyes are set on the Coimbatore constituency. The Lok Sabha seat will witness a highly charged political battle between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham (DMK) candidate Ganapathi P Rajkumar, All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham (AIADMK) Singai Ramachandran and the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) much-touted state president K Annamalai. The BJP, which has failed to breakthrough in Tamil Nadu in the past has placed its bets on Annamalai, an alumnus of IIM Lucknow.

Lok Sabha 2019 election results

Traditionally, Coimbatore has been an AIADMK stronghold, but historical nuances suggest a potential shift. While the BJP has struggled to secure this seat independently, they are banking on Annamalai's popularity and their core vote bank to clinch victory in the Lok Sabha 2024 election.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the constituency saw political manoeuvering and PR Natarajan from the Communist Party Of India (Marxist) emerged victorious. Natarajan's win highlighted the ongoing influence of the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and demonstrated the party's popularity among urban voters in Coimbatore. Natarajan fetched a total of 5,71,150 votes that accounted for 45.85 per cent of the total votes cast. He defeated BJP's CP Radhakrishnan, who received a total of 3,92,007 votes that made up 31.47 per cent of the total votes cast.

Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency for 2024 elections

Coimbatore's prominent candidates share an impressive academic background, with Annamalai and Ramachandran being alumni of the PSG College of Technology and prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM), while Rajkumar holds degrees from the PSG College of Arts and Science.

The political fight also reflects broader issues facing Coimbatore, including industries, with traditional manufacturing sectors grappling with fluctuating raw material prices and high operational costs. Micro and cottage enterprises, a significant part of the electorate, demand tax reductions and better support from the government.

Infrastructure deficiencies further compound the situation, with calls for improved air and rail connectivity, and rejuvenation of water bodies. Industry leaders stress the need for research facilities to bolster growth, particularly in sectors like cyber security and artificial intelligence.

Eligible voters in Coimbatore

The constituency comprises diverse demographic segments, with over 21 lakh voters, including a substantial number of elderly and disabled individuals. The Election Commission has made provisions for their participation, allowing them to vote from home.

The outcome of this electoral battle will not only determine the political landscape of Coimbatore but also resonate at the national level.