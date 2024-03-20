Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections 2024: DMK Manifesto Promises To Repeal CAA, Restoration Of J&K As A State

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin | PTI

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday declared that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA-2019) will be repealed if the INDIA bloc formed the next Government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha polls.

Stalin promises repeal of CAA

Releasing the party’s list of 21 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls and the manifesto, DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin said the CAA would be repealed. Recently after the Centre notified the rules for the CAA, he had declared that the law will not be implemented in Tamil Nadu (though States hardly have any role in it).

In another big promise, Stalin said the State status will be restored to the bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir, and democratic elections will be conducted for the state legislature immediately. “The livelihood of the people of Kashmir will be improved. The introduction of the Uniform Civil Code will be strictly prevented to preserve the secular nature of India as stated in the Constitution's preamble,” the manifesto said.

DMK determined to defeat BJP

Stating that the DMK is determined that the BJP Government must be decisively defeated in the upcoming parliamentary elections, Stalin said the DMK is committed to maintaining India as a democratic federal republic. The plan for ‘One Nation, One Election’ will be abandoned, and the current practice based on the 1971 census for the allocation of Lok Sabha seats will continue.

The DMK manifesto promised a “monthly entitlement” of Rs. 1000 for all women in every State. It also assured to re-establish the Planning Commission, dissolved by the BJP government, to draft plans based on the requests of state governments across India, replacing the current NITI Aayog.

The party also promised complete removal of toll booths on national highways, free SIM card with one GB data per month for all college students, and legal amendments to ensure State Governments, elected by the people, appoint Vice-Chancellors to universities, rather than Governors.

"The penalty for not maintaining a minimum balance in bank accounts will be abolished. Like the Planning Commission, a permanent Finance Commission will be established. Transparency in the expenditure of additional taxes collected will be ensured," the manifesto said.

It said a mandatory cooling-off period of two years will be introduced for retired judges and secretaries before joining private companies or political parties.

"Citizenship will be facilitated for Sri Lankan Tamils living in India"

"Citizenship will be facilitated for Sri Lankan Tamils living in India. Approximately 200 km from Kachchatheevu, the Kulasekarapattinam rocket launch site is located. Measures will be taken to reclaim Kachchatheevu to ensure India’s security and to protect the welfare of the fishermen," the DMK said.

In a populist measure, the party said petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinder prices will be set at Rs 75, Rs 65, and Rs 500, respectively. Meanwhile, the party renominated 10 of its sitting MPs including former Union Ministers T R Baalu, A Raja and Dayanidhi Maran and party deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.

Read Also Analysis: BJP Caught In Its Own Web Over CAA Before Polls

Separately, the AIADMK finalised seat sharing arrangement with its allies DMDK, SDPI and a few other parties. The DMDK was given 5 seats and the rest got one each. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami also released the first list of 19 candidates.

The BJP also expanded its alliance finalising seat sharing arrangements with a few parties including TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK, which was given two seats.