Tamil Nadu: Jailed Minister V Senthilbalaji Faces Bail Hurdle As Judge Questions His Continuation In Cabinet

Chennai: More than seven months after Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthilbalaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case, he faced fresh hurdles in obtaining bail on Tuesday as the Madras High Court questioned the propriety of his continuance in the Cabinet.

Justice Anand Venkatesh, before whom his bail application came up, indicated that Senthilbalaji’s continuance in the Cabinet, though legally permissible, could have a bearing on his plea for bail.

Madras HC's stand on the case

“I don’t want to get into the politics behind his continuation in the Cabinet because I am much, much away from that but what I am saying is that it does not augur well for the system. I think better sense must prevail in this case because that will have a real bearing if ultimately a decision is taken in that regard,” the judge told Senthilbalaji’s lawyer.

Stating that a Government employee, who is jailed in a criminal case for more than 48 hours is deemed to be suspended from service, the judge asked what type of message was being given to the public by retaining Senthilbalaji in the Cabinet.

Senthilbalaji's past ministerial post

Chief Minister M K Stalin had retained Senthilbalaji as a Minister without portfolio after reallocating his Electricity and Excise portfolios to two senior colleagues.

The judge pointed out that the First Bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala had in September last year observed that a Minister without portfolio is a constitutional travesty even though the law does not permit a court to order removal of such a Minister.

The judge then adjourned the case to February 14 for submissions by counsel representing the Minister and the Enforcement Directorate.